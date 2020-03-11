Ronald L. Barnes, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Barnes passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 52.

Born in Farrell, Pennsylvania and raised in Hubbard, Ohio, Ronald was a graduate of Hubbard High School and moved to Lower Makefield Township at the age of 18.

Ronald was a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Operating Engineers, Local 542.

A Harley Davidson enthusiast, he enjoyed taking rides on his motorcycle. He was an avid sports fan and followed all Philadelphia Sports, Cleveland Browns football and NASCAR.

Beloved son of Beverley F. (king) Barnes of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and the late Robert J. Barnes, Ronald is the brother of Robert J. Barnes, Jr. and his wife, Lillian, of New Wilmington.

He will also be sadly missed by his fiancée, Kelly Iveson and her children, Jessica, Robin and Ryan and his nieces and nephews, Danny, Chris, Anna, Brett and Joey.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown.

Interment will be held privately.

Local services will be held Saturday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m. in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage. Visitation will be be held 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.

