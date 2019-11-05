Ronald J. Wasilchak, Sharpsville, PA

October 31, 2019

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pastor Ronald J. Wasilchak passed away Thursday, October 31.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

A memorial service will be held following visitation, Friday, November 15, 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home chapel.

