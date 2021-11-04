Ronald F. Crivello, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald F. Crivello passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

He was born on April 17, 1944.

Calling Hours will be on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

