Roger Speer, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Speer passed away Tuesday, July 20.
Roger was born October 31, 1947.
Calling hours will be held Monday, July 26, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 27, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
