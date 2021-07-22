Roger Speer, Hermitage, PA

July 20, 2021

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Speer passed away Tuesday, July 20.

Roger was born October 31, 1947.

Calling hours will be held Monday, July 26, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 27, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

