Roger K. Weaver, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roger K. Weaver passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

He was born on August 26, 1955.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory.

A funeral service will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 11, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: