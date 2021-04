SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Barbara "Barb" Kaufman, 66, of Sharpsville, passed away after a brief illness at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice House in Cabot, Pennsylvania.

She was born on October 2, 1954, in Sharon, to Elinor (Templeton) Smith of Brookfield, Ohio and the late John Robert Miller, Sr.