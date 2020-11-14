Robyn Lynn Sherman, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robyn Lynn Sherman was born May 18, 1941 in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Robyn passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, November 13, 2020 after a courageous battle to cancer.

She married Robert T. Sherman at St. John’s Episcopal Church in May 1961. They shared their home in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania for over 53 years where they raised their family.

She was a 1959 graduate of Sharon High School and served on all the reunion committees since graduation.

Robyn worked for Golden Dawn foods and then for Peter J. Schmidt Company for 33 years in the retail accounting department and later the risk management department.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church since 1958. She served on the Steering Committee, was Chairman of the Bereavement Committee and a member of the St. John’s “Holy Rollers,” who baked all the cookies and made soups for the annual “Winter Fest” fundraiser.

Robyn enjoyed Bowling at Thornton Hall on Jess Wild Bunch Team on Monday night for several years. Volunteering at the Boys Buhl Club, walking her daily 3 mile walk at the Buhl Club, golfing on Wednesday nights with “The Gang” and most of all she loved always when the family was together, and she treasured her time cooking and baking for them!

Robyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob Sherman; her 2 sons, Rob Sherman (Wendy) of Morris, Illinois and Paul Sherman (Anna) of Poland, Ohio. Her true joys, her granddaughters, Sydney Sherman, Madyson Sherman, Korinna Hazimihalis (Apostolos) and Makayla Sherman and a great-grandson, Fanourios Hazimihalis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Virginia Barker.

A Celebration of her life will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church sometime in the spring

