HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert William “Billy” Young of Hermitage passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 of natural causes. He was 68.

Billy was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 12, 1954, to Robert Clair and Rose Marie (Sutton) Young.

Billy was a graduate of Hickory High School and worked as a butcher and meat services manager at several local grocery stores until retirement.

Billy was deeply loved by his family and is survived by: three daughters, Kelly L. (Young) Wilson and her husband Nate, Cassandra A. (Young) Mirich and her husband Steve, and Hannah R. Young. Other survivors include his five grandchildren, Faith Conard (her husband Wyatt), and Maelee, Sami, Deacon, and Isaac Mirich. Billy is survived by his sister Linda M. (Young) Darling (her husband Ronald), brothers David E. Young (wife Cheryl), Dale A. Young (wife Amy), and Daniel K. Young as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nephews.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, and by nephews Michael Young, Ronald Darling, and Jonathon Young.

Billy was an animal lover and an outdoor enthusiast with activities to include: long distance running, biking, hiking, and fishing. Billy was known for his dry sense of humor, infectious laugh, and was always the life of the party.

Memorial Services are being planned for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

