PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Rob” Wiles, beloved husband, father, uncle and friend passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness.

Rob was born September 16, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Mary “Peggy” (Shortencarrier) Wiles and Richard Wiles.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1979.

Rob retired from UPS as a package delivery driver after 32 years.

He attended the former Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church.

Rob enjoyed playing fantasy football, fishing and gardening. He was a girls’ softball coach and was a long time Miami Dolphins fan. He loved arguing because he was always right.

Rob is survived by his wife, Stacey (Campbell) Wiles, whom he married July 29, 1998 and she survives at home; two sons, Jordan Wiles and Tyler Wiles, both of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Susan Janosko and her husband, Paul, of McMurray, Pennsylvania and Patricia Bears and her husband, Mike, of St. James City, Florida; a brother, Randy Wiles and his wife, Ann, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Wiles.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 22, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family for assistance with funeral costs.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.