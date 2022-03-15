HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Davidson, 54, of Hermitage, P ennsylvania passed away on March 13, 2022 in University Hospital Portage Medical Center ER unexpectedly.

Born on February 4, 1968, in Ravenna, Ohio to Wayne and Carol Davidson.

Robert married Michelle Russo on May 12, 2000 and they were blessed with a wonderful marriage of 21 years and life together.

He was an amazing father to two beautiful children, Ashley and Braden and was most proud of the special bond they shared.

Robert graduated from Southeast High School in Ravenna, Ohio in 1986.

He was currently employed as a Construction Superintendent by Dawn, Incorporated and felt truly blessed to be part of a company that treats their employees as family.

In addition to his wife, survivors include, his children, Ashley and Braden, a mother and stepfather, Carol Davidson and Jim Kyle, three sisters and brothers-in-law, Peggy and Doug Parrish, Sue and Mark Walkusky, Debbie and John St Clair and a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Tina Davidson. Robert will be greatly missed by several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Davidson.

Robert’s favorite times were spent with family and friends. He enjoyed campfires, playing cards and listening to music. Robert will be greatly missed and forever remembered as a devoted husband and father, for his unique sense of humor and kind heart, always willing to lend a helping hand.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

