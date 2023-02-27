HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Shields Heiges, 81, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at O’Brien Memorial Health Care in Masury, Ohio.

Born February 3, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Constance Lou (Smith) Heiges and Daniel Vern Heiges.

Robert graduated from Youngstown State University in 1965.

He worked in sales for 20 years for the Coleman Company in upstate New York.

Robert was a member of Central Christian Church in Hermitage.

He enjoyed stamp collecting.

Robert is survived by two sons, Dan Heiges and wife, Francine Alberts, of Boulder, Colorado and Dave Heiges of Austin, Texas; a sister, Dorothy Hricik of Hermitage and three grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with Robert’s wishes, there will be no service.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

