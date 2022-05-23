SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Paul Ratkovich, Jr., 78, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away unexpectedly the evening of Thursday, May 19, 2022.



He was born August 28, 1943, in New Castle, to Robert Paul, Sr. and Julia (Sharek) Ratkovich.



He attended New Castle High School and worked for 15 years in sales with Prudential Insurance in Hermitage before retiring in 1999.



In his spare time, Robert attended the former Shepherd of Love.

He was an avid sportsman, in particular, enjoying hunting and spending time with Theresa at their retirement home in the Allegheny National Forest.



Robert is survived by his wife of 26 years, Theresa (Hoover) Ratkovich of South Pymatuning; his daughters, Sandra Del Principe, Annette Buckel and Bobbi Jo Manos and a son, Robert Ratkovich III (Bernadette), all New Castle and three stepdaughters, whom he loved and raised as his own, Amy (Patrick) Bailey II of Masury, Ohio, Jennifer Stephens of Clarion and Amanda DeRaps of Sharpsville. Robert is also survived by a brother, George Ratkovich of New Castle; 22 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and his beloved rescue dog, Lulu, who he affectionately called “Daddy’s Little Girl”.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



As anyone who knew Robert could attest to, he deeply desired to help others above all else. As such, he was a tissue donor with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, in Pittsburgh, upon his passing.

Robert was also an avid supporter of rescue shelters around Mercer County. In lieu of flowers the family would ask you to please consider donating to Mercer County Humane Society, Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, Tails of Hope, or any animal rescue of choice.



In following his wishes, all services will be private.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Robert Paul Ratkovich, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.