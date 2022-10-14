MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Muszinski, Jr., 56, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning ,October 7, 2022, at his home.

Robert was born on April 22, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Robert Muszinski, Sr. and Cheryl (Sansone) Muszinski-Weiser.

As Robert grew up as a child, he just loved to play Little League baseball. As he reached his teen years, he enjoyed going fishing, hunting and working on his favorite car that he treasured. As he grew into his adult life, Robert loved to spend time bowling at Thornton Hall Bowling Lanes on Monday nights.

Robert graduated from Sharon High School and was part of the graduating Class of 1984.

After graduation he spent many years working for Bud Miller’s Kitchen & Bath Distributors in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. He was also employed for the last three years at Jac’s Kitchens and Counters in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Robert was also known as “Bob” or “Bobby.” He was a quiet person and he loved to hunt and would proudly show mounted deer heads in his living room. He also loved to get away and spend time at his cabin in the mountains. In his free time, Bob would patronize local bars in Ohio and Pennsylvania to socialize and have a beer with close friends. He also shared a special friendship with Darlene Songer from Sharon, Pennsylvania. Bob was blessed with good neighbors Dave, Barb and Bridget Tidwell from Masury, Ohio, who he considered them family.

Robert is survived by two brothers, Brian Muszinski and his wife, Lisa and James Sansone and his wife, Cathi; his nieces, Courtney and Brittany; his nephews, James Jr., Caitlin, Brandon, Justin and his first wife, Paula Burkhart.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his second wife, Roberta “Robbie” Muszinski and his stepfather, Herbert Q. Weiser, Jr.

There will be no calling hours at the request of the family and funeral will be a cremation.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date and time.

The family requests monetary contributions be made to the donor’s charity of choice.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.