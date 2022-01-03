HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Mitchell, Sr., 75 of Hermitage, died at 5:57 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Paul’s, Greenville.



He was born on September 14, 1946, in Kittaning, to Edith Mauthe Mitchell and Benjamin W. Mitchell.



He was a staff sergeant in the Army in Vietnam.



He was employed as an inspector at Wheatland Tube.

Robert was of the Protestant faith.



He was a past member of the Sharon V.F.W., enjoyed fishing, attending air and car shows and drawing.



Robert is survived by his wife, Alice Lorraine Cable, married on October 10, 1969; sons, David L. Mitchell of Hermitage, Jeffrey A. (Cynthia) of Augusta, Georgia and Robert L. Mitchell, Jr. of Sharon; six grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son, four sisters and three brothers.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 5, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pa 16148.

