HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Knapp passed away Sunday, February 16.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel following visitation.