JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Mancuso, 81, of Jefferson Township, passed away in his residence, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

He was born November 4, 1940 in Waltham, Massachusetts to Eleanor (Traversi) Mancuso and Joseph Mancuso.

Robert was employed by Foremost Printers in Massachusetts for 35 years and was a printer by trade. Robert invented and patented a printing process called “Prismatic Imaging” which was used on books and greeting cards.

Robert’s passion was singing. He was a member of several doo-wop groups in the 50s and 60s including a group called the “5 Gents”. The group published a record which included two songs about his beloved wife of 61 years. The songs were called “Sandy” and “Baby Doll”.

Robert is survived by his wife, Sandra (Galvin) Mancuso, whom he married August 11, 1961 and she survives at home; two daughters, Rhonda Fill and her husband, Mark, of Hemitage, Pennsylvania and Tammy Semeraro and her husband, John, of Burlington, Massachusetts; two sons, David Mancuso and his wife, Darlene, of Taunton, Massachusetts and Robert Mancuso and his wife, Mellisa, of Randolph, Massachusetts; a brother; Thomas Mancuso of Massachusetts; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and James Mancuso.

Robert will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no service at this time.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

