Robert E. Davis, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. “Bob” Davis, 93, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at 8:12 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at UMPC Shenango.



He was born on June 30, 1927, in Sharon, to Hilda (Bishop) and William O. Davis.



He graduated from Sharon High School.

Bob was a conductor for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad for 23 years, retiring in 1972.



He served in the Navy during World War II.



Bob was a member of Wheatland American Legion Post 432 and enjoyed golfing and bowling.



He is survived by son, Robert W. Davis and his wife, Paulette, of Hubbard, Ohio; brother, James Davis and his wife, Dot, of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jennifer Cherry and her husband, Mike, of Bufford, Georgia and Heather Myers and her husband, Adam, of Hermitage and great-grandson, Adam Matthew Myers of Hermitage.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris Lucille (Thomas) Davis, whom he married February 14, 1948 and who passed away December 26, 1998 and a great-granddaughter, Alexis Myers.

Per Bob’s wishes, there are no services.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.