Robert D. McNeelege, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. McNeelege passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

He was born on September 20, 1951.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

