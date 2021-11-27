Robert Collins, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Allen “Bob” Collins, 76, of Greenville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 24, 2021, following a long illness.

Bob was born June 23, 1945, in North Carolina, the son of the late Jesse and Thelma Collins.

He married his soulmate, Marsha (Thomas) Bortner, in 1998.

Bob was a kind and generous man who was always willing to help others. He led an interesting life with many unique experiences.

He grew up in the Panama Canal Zone. Following high school graduation, Bob moved to Ohio where he attended Case Institute of Technology, receiving a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a nuclear weapons maintenance specialist and was an excellent marksman earning the sharpshooter badge. He had a long career at Werner Ladder, serving as an engineering expert for legal cases. His job afforded him the opportunity to travel to nearly every state and many different countries, which he enjoyed.

After all the kids were grown, Bob and Marsha moved to Florida where they spent free time boating and kayaking.

As grandchildren arrived, they moved back to Pennsylvania and established a hobby farm in Sandy Creek, raising chickens, cows, donkeys, goats, and alpacas.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife in 2014 and a granddaughter, Gabrielle Collins om 2004.

He is survived by a son, George (Julie) Collins; daughter Heather (Rick) Testani; stepdaughter, Jayne (Mike Caszatt) Bortner and stepsons, Matt Bortner, Elbert (Sherry) Bortner and Greg (Shannon) Bortner; 18 grandchildren and brothers, Ron (Betty) Collins and Gary (Connie) Collins.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. To send a flower arrangement to the family of Robert Collins, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.