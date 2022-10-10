SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” James Stinedurf, 68 of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at home.



Bob was born September 6, 1954 in Mercer, Pennsylvania to Laurel (Post) Stinedurf and Henry Stinedurf.



Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed for 20 years as a fire and water carpet cleaning technician.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Bob is survived by a daughter, Tammy Price of Lufkin, Texas; three sons, James Stinedurf of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Tim Stinedurf of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Tod Stinedurf of Texas; five sisters, Belva Hollibaugh (Robert) of New York, Elnora Marasco (Joe) of Virginia, Elaine Morocco and her fiancé, James Kashmer of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Elvie Stinedurf and her companion, Harold Bailey of Brookfield, Ohio and Bev Keck (Gary) of Mercer, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Walter Stinedurf of Tennessee and Joseph Stinedurf (Wanda) of Texas and two grandchildren, Eli Stinedurf and Ethan Blair.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen (Nill) Stinedurf; a sister, Wanda Mayhew and three brothers, John, David and Phillip Stinedurf.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 13, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel in Hermitage, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.