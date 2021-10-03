Robert “Blackie” Black II, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Blackie” Black II passed away on Friday, October 01, 2021.

He was born on August 15, 1960.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. There will also be visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

