HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Beatty, “Bob”, 73 of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 5:17 a.m. surrounded by his loving family and dog, Rosie.

Bob was born May 7, 1950 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a son of Walter and Pearl Beatty.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps earning a Purple Heart while serving in Vietnam. He was also a proud member of Rescue 40, a search and rescue team, alongside his lifelong and very dear friend, Mike Caracci.

He was formerly employed as a truck driver at J&T paving and one of his biggest goals was always to get back to work.

Bob’s favorite thing to do was always being with family wherever they were. Where there was one Beatty there were we all. His hobbies included woodworking/building things, landscaping, taking long walks, going to work driving his truck, tinkering in the garage, riding his motorcycle with friends and family especially his wife and son, loved being at home with his wife and their dogs, he absolutely loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching all the animals while teaching us about them and collecting his feathers.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan Beatty of 47 years; his two children, Sean Beatty and his companion, Christle Valentine and Shannon Beatty Dunder and her husband, Mike Dunder; his grandchildren, Montanna, Dalton, Wyatt and Josh and great-granddaughter, Rayne.

Visitation will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:00 p.m. with pastor Bill Rudge and Leslie Wingard from Bill Rudge ministries.

