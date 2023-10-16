FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Anthony Williams, 67, was born in Brooklyn, New York to Goldie May and Jack Adams Williams.

Robert attended Farrell Elementary School in Farrell, Pennsylvania. As a child, family and friends would describe him as curious and mischievous which would often land him in hot water. That curiosity served him well as he later graduated from the prestigious New York Military Academy and completed additional coursework at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Robert obtained a host of certifications to become a Operating Engineer 1st Class. Robert possessed an in-depth knowledge and experience in power plant operations for steam and chill water production and managed operation engineers and technicians with Washington Gas, Gallaudet University, American University, Howard University, The U.S. Naval Academy and his own company Williams Services, Inc. (and more). He received formal recognition from these employers earning him accolades commending his performance, exceptional knowledge and professionalism making him a valuable asset.

Robert stayed fly! Dapper whenever he stepped out, loved ones would describe him as flashy with a quiet confidence. Robert was an avid motorcyclists that loved riding his “fully dressed” Harley Davidson every opportunity he got. He was a daredevil that enjoyed a good game that required risk. Robert loved his family and loved experiencing and seeing the world with them.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Jack and mother, Goldie; his son, Robert Williams, Jr. (Daphnie and Nash) and daughter, Debra Katherine May Williams (Deonte and DeMara).

Visitation will be Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. with a home-going service to follow in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Robert’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

