HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Andrew Sulek passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

He was born July 16, 1946.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and again on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street,

Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

A Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

