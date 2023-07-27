PORTERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Allen Smith of Portersville, Pennsylvania passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following an extended illness. He was 55.

Robert was born in Rochester, New York on March 9, 1968, to the late Michael F. Smith and Marie (Mitchell) Smith and attended local schools.

Robert proudly and honorably served in the United States Navy.

Following his Navy service, Robert worked in various mills in Mercer County, Pennsylvania and then began his 25-year service as a corrections officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Following his retirement from SCI Mercer, he worked briefly for Ellwood Specialty Steel in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Robert was an avid outdoorsman. He engaged in outdoor activities such as hunting in all seasons, fishing and trapping. He especially enjoyed archery both modern and traditional. Robert enjoyed playing his guitar, singing Steve Earl songs, watching hockey and football and rooting against all of the local teams just to liven the gathering. Robert is known for his quick humor and his love for his family. He cherished the times he spent with his grandchildren where he could often be found in his recliner with a sleeping grandbaby in his arms. When not with his grandchildren, he could often be found gazing at their photographs on his phone.

Robert was deeply loved by his family and is survived by his wife, Cindy Hinkle; his children, Bryan (Nichole) Smith of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Brandon (Alexis) Smith of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Grace Smith of Portersville, Pennsylvania and Ryan Hinkle of Portersville, Pennsylvania. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Jackson, Ethan and Madelyn and the much-awaited Paxton due in the Fall of 2023. Robert is survived by his brothe,r Michael Smith, Jr. of Rochester, New York and sisters, Vincenette (John) Cook of Akwesasne, QC, Michele Mitchell of Akwesasne, QC, Geraldine (Kevin) Dettman of Rochester, New York and Bernadette (Anthony) Parinello of Walworth, New York; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents in 2016; his infant brother, Donald Smith in 1962; his sister, Jacqueline Mitchell in 2018 and a nephew, Joshua Mitchell in 2008.

He would like for everyone who reads this to get a colonoscopy.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 31, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m., Rev. Richard Allen, officiant.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

