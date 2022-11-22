YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Letourneau, 83, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital.

She was born August 24, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucille Chill.

She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, Connecticut.

Rita and her husband Conrad (deceased) resided in Branford, Connecticut, where they owned their own business, C.E.L. Airless Spray Painting. Rita loved boating and fishing with her husband, creating miniatures, their dog, Muffin and cat, Felix and spending time with her family. After her husband’s passing she moved to Ohio to be closer to her family.

She is survived by four brothers, Thomas (Patricia) Chill of Warren, Ohio, David Chill of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Regis (Angela) Chill of Girard, Ohio and Martin (Mindee) Chill of Austintown, Ohio and four sisters, Cathy (Paul) Milligan of Youngstown, Ohio, Susan (Brian) Madden of Warren, Ohio, Evelyn (Anthony) Ciccone of Austintown, Ohio and Christine (Jeffrey) Fisher of Niles, Ohio.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Mary Jane Chill-Jermakowicz and brothers, William and Richard Chill.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, Ohio. Rev. Joseph Rudjak, will be officiating.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

