CLARK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rickey Fair, Sr., 69 of Clark, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 19, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Evelyn (Buzard) Fair and Ford L. Fair and graduated from Sharpsville Schools in 1971.

Rickey was a self-employed pyro-technician and tree trimmer who owned Fair’s Services.

His hobbies included fireworks, playing Santa, special effects and antique cars.



Rickey married Kathleen (Blystone) Fair on June 17, 1972 and she survives him at home. He is also survived by two daughters, Sonia Cassida of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania and Carley (James) Washburn of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; two sons, Les (Julie) Fair of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Rickey (Sharon) Fair, Jr. of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Debbie (Ralph) Hedglin of Utica, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Edward Fair of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Donald (Sue) Fair of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Rickey was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, MaryAnn Metz.



Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home, at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor William Locke.

