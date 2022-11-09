SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rick Hassel, 69, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at home Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with his family by his side.

Rick was born May 10, 1953, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Wilda (Krinks) and Gerald Hassel.

He was a 1971 graduate of Sharpsville High School and a 1974 graduate of The Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

A lifelong music lover, Rick started playing drums in grade school. He was a member of three different drum baton corps from 10 to 18 years old and was a state champion. He earned his associates degree in Interior Design, he was a business owner, graphic artist, photographer, nature lover, bicycle rider and dog lover. He liked to go to car shows and concerts.

Rick was a half-owner of the “New Leaf” in the mid 70s, the area’s only indoor plant boutique on State Street in Sharon.

He was a bicycle rider and collector of bikes. Rick loved to ride on trails in Pennsylvania and Ohio and was a member of the board of the Mercer County Trail Association. Rick loved his early morning bike rides where he would get up at 3:00 a.m. to be the first on the trail. He even saw two bears in his life and both on the bike trails.

Rick made a living in the automotive business but was never a technician or mechanic. He started working the day he got his driver’s license at Silver Street Tire and retired from Shenango Honda at age 65.

An avid dog lover, Rick loved his Afghan Hounds, Jade and Icy and a poodle.

Rick is survived by his wife, Gail Hassel, whom he married October 9, 2022; she survives at home; a son, Phillip Mohney of Hubbard, Ohio; two brothers, Brian J. Hassel and Jerry J. Hassel; a niece, Tara Nicole Hassel and a granddaughter, Emma Mohney.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with Rick’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society or your favorite bike trail.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.