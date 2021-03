HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Mary Ann Murphy, 87, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly at 12:50 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Sharon Regional Medical Center in the E.R.

She was born on April 26, 1934, in Farrell to the late Helen M. (Ostrowski) and Walter C. Zawodniak.