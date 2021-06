Richard W. “Rick” Nespor, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. “Rick” Nespor, 64, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away at home Saturday June 19, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Born September 7, 1956 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to William Nespor and Dolores Jacqueline Perkins.

Rick graduated from Hickory High School in 1974.

Rick was an entrepreneur and landscaper for many years. His hobbies included gardening, cooking, bee keeping, traveling and shopping.

Rick is survived by three daughters; Iris Lozano and her husband Michelangelo of Lake Arrowhead, California, Summer Van Beurden and husband Adrion of Atascadero, California and Sierra Varney of San Diego, California, two sons; Will Morgon of Long Beach, California and Skyler Varney of San Diego, California. Rick leaves behind three brothers; Bruce E. Nespor of Sarasota, Florida, Scott A. Nespor of Franklin, Pennsylvania and Brian Nespor of Mercer, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

