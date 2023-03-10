GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Kurt Rohrer passed away March 5, 2023 in The Grove, Greenville, Pennsylvania, after an extended illness at the age of 69.

Richard was born June 1, 1953 to June and W. Russell Rohrer and was raised in the Harbor area of Union Township, Lawrence County, where he took full advantage of the stream and woods and fields that made up his backyard.

After his graduation from Union High School in 1971 he joined the United States Marine Corps serving as a combat photographer.

Upon his discharge in 1977 he relocated to Mercer County, Pennsylvania. There he was a general foreman and Plant Supervisor for Ateco Equipment, Inc. and later a driver/equipment operator for Tri-County Industries. These experiences led him and a coworker to invent a safety lock for roll-off truck beds for which they received a patent.

He returned to school and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1994 from Slippery Rock University with a degree in Social Work.

Richard then became a case manager and a mental health crisis delegate for the Mercer County Behavioral Commission, retiring in 2017. He had a particular affinity for the youths and veterans he encountered in his work. He was involved in Mercer County social work for 19 years, which is rare in a profession where burnout is so common. In his time serving the people of the county, Richard was tasered, bitten by several dogs and one parrot.

Richard had a number of talents and special interests. He researched and then built accurate, to-scale models of ships in a bottle. He was a gunsmith. He wrote stories and novellas. He had several good dog companions throughout his years and was visited by his nephew dogs during his time in nursing homes. He also employed his quick-wits, narrative flair, and wide-ranging experiences to tell really great stories – never mean, usually funny and often with himself as fall guy. Perhaps his friends and those he worked with would say his best talent was his ability to listen. Never judgmental but always calm, reassuring and with good advice if needed or a quick story to brighten the outlook – a person always had his undivided attention.

Richard is survived by sons, Rick Rohrer, Grove City and Jason Rohrer (Kristin) and granddaughters, Kenleigh and Amy, in California, Maryland; sisters, Tricia Warren of New Castle and Karla Snyder of Mercer and nephews Michael, Matthew and Aaron Snyder. Also surviving are cousins in the New Castle area including Mark and David Strohecker. He leaves some loving and steadfast friends who kept him company, drank his coffee and checked on him religiously. He treasured them.

He was predeceased by his parents and a son, Travis Orion Rohrer.

There will be no calling hours but a private remembering gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 40726, Nashville, TN 37204 or online at garysinisefoundation.org.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

