Richard (Rick) L. Asafaylo, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard (Rick) L. Asafaylo, 59, Transfer Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly in his home at 2:46 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Rick was born Nov. 2, 1959, in Sharon, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1977 Hickory High School graduate, Rick worked as a Quality Assurance Manager with Mercer Forge (Wheatland Pennsylvania) and most enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, attending live music concerts, collecting/shooting firearms, & navigating trails in his ATV.

He is survived by wife of 18 years, Janet Kuban; son, Jeremy Asafaylo; daughter Jessica Miglioretti, husband Severo; grandson Camren Klenke (15 yr. old); & grandson Gianluca Miglioretti (4 mo. old).

His parents, Frank & Dorothy (Bean) Asafaylo; & brother, Clyde Frank preceded him in death.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A memorial service will follow at the chapel at 12:00 p.m.