HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” David Bobbie passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

He was born March 28, 1971.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

