Richard R. Heim, West Middlesex, PA – Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Heim, 78, of West Middlesex, died at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Quality Life Services in Mercer due to an extended illness.



On April 13, 1941, Richard was born in Sharon, a son to Evelyn (Redmond) Heim and Theodore Heim, both deceased.



He graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1960 and was employed by Sharon Steel Corporation until they closed. He also drove coach for a number of local companies and drove a school bus for the West Middlesex School District.



He was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, the Kedron Lodge 389 in West Middlesex.

Also, he was a Shriner clown and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.



Richard enjoyed car shows and taking his 1956 red and white Ford Fairlane to the shows.



He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Bresnahan) Heim, whom he married August 11, 1961 and she survives him at home; his sons, Richard Scott of Greenville, Christopher Brian of Greenville and Matthew Mark of Greenville; sister, Mary Ellen Lohman of Sharpsville; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10 in Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 2090 Mercer West Middlesex Road, Mercer, Pennsylvania.



Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.



Arrangements by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.