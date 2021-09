YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A man free on bond on charges he killed a Youngstown State University football player in a traffic crash was arrested again over the weekend following a police chase.

Prosecutors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Monday filed a motion to revoke the bond of Adrienne Washington, 19, who was booked into the county jail Saturday on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and possession of drugs.