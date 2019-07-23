Richard James Rice, Jr., Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Rice, Jr. passed away Thursday, July 18.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamar Road in Hermitage.
Funeral service will be Thursday, July 25, 5:00 p.m. following visitation at the church.
Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
