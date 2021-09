HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” A. Stillings passed away Sunday, September 5.

Dick was born December 4, 1939.

Private services will be held Saturday, September 11, 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.