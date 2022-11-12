SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Danilovics, 68, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday November 9, 2022 in Sharon Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

Richard was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 9, 1954 to Wanda (Aurand) and William Danilovics.

Richard was a graduate of Sharon High School in 1972.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army retiring after 20 years of service.

Richard is survived by his wife, Gloria (Tenorio) Danilovics whom he married April 17, 1983, and she survives at home, a daughter, Kathleen Danilovics and two brothers, William Danilovics, Jr. and James Danilovics.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with Richard’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

