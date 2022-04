TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Kirby Sr., 84, of Transfer, P ennsylvania, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Clepper Manor after an extended illness.

He was born August 1, 1937 in Mercer, P ennsylvania to Anna (McKee) and Lionel Kirby. Richard worked at Sharon Steel Corp as a material handler from 1972 to 1992.

His hobby was collecting coins.



Richard leaves behind two daughters; Cyndi Haywood and her husband Samuel of Mercer, P ennsylvania and Vicki Kirby and her significant other, James Jones of Transfer, P ennsylvania, two sons; Mark A. Kirby and his partner John Millette of Transfer, P ennsylvania and Scott A. Kirby and his wife Kimberly of Transfer, P ennsylvania, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Patricia (Thompson) Kirby whom he married May 25, 1957 and she passed away February 7, 2021, and a son, Richard Kirby, Jr.



A special thank you to his sister-in-law, Cathy Thompson and special friend, Dee Dee McNish.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

