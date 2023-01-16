HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Gardner, 47, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in his home after an extended illness.

Born April 12, 1975 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Diane (Gardner) Perkins and Richard Cannon of Georgia. Richard was blessed with two fathers, Richard Cannon and Darryl Perkins.

Richard graduated from Hickory High School in 1993.

He was employed as a team leader at Sam’s Club in Niles, Ohio for the past 18 years.

Richard was quite proud of his collection of Nike tennis shoes. He enjoyed Transformers and spending time with his daughter.

Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Diane Perkins and her fiancé, Robert Stewart; his father, Richard Cannon; his daughter, Penelope Gardner of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Rachael Shannon and her husband, Gaines, of California and Shelia Hines of Georgia and a brother, Derek Perkins of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Darryl Perkins.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Brittany Shelott, Suzette Cowger, Stephine and Larry Donnarrumo and to Sam’s Club.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 17, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.