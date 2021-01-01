Richard Allen Macchia, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rick Macchia, 65, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Rick was born on June 25, 1955 to Thomas and Cecelia Macchia of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Rick was a 1973 graduate of Farrell High School, where he was member of the golf team. Rick was a boy scout and attended Penn State University for four years.

He was a member of St. Anne’s/St. Anthony’s church where he was an altar boy.

In his youth, he delivered papers with his brother Bob for the Sharon Herald and worked as a part of the grounds keeping staff at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course. He was also a former Coil Winder at Westinghouse and their subsidiaries. He spent his later years caring for his mother and father, until their passing.

In his older days, he played semi-professional hockey, where he was affectionately known as “Mac the Knife.” Rick was an avid fan of Penn State Football, the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Penguins. His passions were his classic cars that he would spend many hours detailing, and showing them off at car shows.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Cecilia Macchia.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas Macchia, Jr.; sister, Patti Kaiser; brother, Robert Macchia (Mona); sister, Jane Gustas (Paul); niece, Cristy French (Richard); nephew, Mat Macchia (Holly); niece, Kellie Gustas; niece, Dina Fabian (Matt); niece, Stacia Macchia (Nate); niece, Katie Gustas; niece, McKenzie Gustas; nephew, John Kaiser (Kelly); great-niece, Alexa Macchia; great-nephew, Antonio Macchia; great-niece, Tenley Fabian; great-nephew, Alexander French; great-niece, Sawyer Fabian; great-nephew, Adley French and stepgreat-nephews, Anderson and Aiden French.

Goodbye Uncle Rick, may you rest in speed.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

