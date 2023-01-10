HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allan “Babe” Schuster, 77 of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 in UPMC Shenango, Farrell, Pennsylvania after an extended illness.

Born September 14, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Helen (Faber) Schuster and Carl Schuster.

“Babe” graduated from Hickory High School in 1963.

He was a millwright for Sharon Steel for 28 years and a driver for Anderson Bus Tours for 12 years before his retirement.

“Babe” was a member of St. Paul’s Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania and a member of Masonic Lodge #810 in Hermitage for over 50 years.

He coached girl’s softball in South Py and Hermitage for over ten years and was a superb high school athlete himself playing football and was state ranked in wrestling.

“Babe” leaves behind two daughters, Shelly Schuster of Pittsburgh and Heather Garcia and her husband, Luis, of Hermitage; a sister, Diane Riddle of Hermitage; a brother, Dennis Schuster of College Station, Texas and two grandchildren, Xavier Garcia of Hermitage and Aubriana Perry of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

“Babe” was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Michaelene (Wrynn) Schuster whom he married October 4, 1969 and who passed away September 24, 1984 and a brother, Larry Schuster.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Randy Emmorey, officiant.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.