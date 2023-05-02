SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Alan Hinkson, 55 of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly in his home.

Richard was born in Grove City on April 12, 1968 to Darold A. Hinkson and Mary (Yurchison) Hinkson.

He graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1986 then served four years in the U.S Navy aboard the USS Constellation.

In his early years, he worked as an orderly at Sharon General Hospital, as well as Daffins Candies before his illness.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sharon spending many hours volunteering with cooking and serving meals.

Richard enjoyed cooking, baking, volunteering and caring for animals. He was a talented artist.

He is survived by his mother of Hermitage; brother, James Hinkson of Sharon; sister, Darlene Brown (Norm) of Titusville and sister, Patty (Richard) Martell of Hermitage. He is also survived by one niece, Debbie (Bryan) Davis of Clarion and two nephews, Patrick (Kelli) Martell of Beavercreek, Ohio and Richard Martell of Dublin, Ohio, as well as his beloved rescue cat, Chex.

He was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Darold and his sister, Edris.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter or any organization that supports those battling mental illness or addictions.

In keeping his wishes, all services are private.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

