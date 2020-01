WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Bernice Evelyn (Davis) Julian, 87, of West Salem Township, died at 7:40 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, in UPMC Hamot due to natural causes.

On March 4, 1932, Bernice was born in Mercer, a daughter to Evelyn Irene (Rodemoyer) Davis McDowell McKay and David D. Davis, both deceased.