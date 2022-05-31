SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. “Dick” Glavey of South Pymatuning Township, died Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Dick was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Margaret (Kovach) Glavey on November 3, 1950.

He was a 1968 graduate of Sharon High School, attended Penn State Shenango and earned an Associate Degree in Specialized Business, Computer Programming and Systems Analysis at Computer Systems Institute, Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Dick retired from Mercer Forge, as a group leader, with nearly 29 years of service. He was active in his union’s activities which included serving six years as Unit President. He was previously employed by G.A.T.X, Peter J. Schmidt and Westinghouse.

Dick played baseball as a youth, earning all-star recognition at all levels. He played American Legion Baseball for Sharon and Hickory and played on Hickory’s Class A Team. He was a member of Sharon’s 1966 undefeated MAC Football Team. He played slow-pitch softball with Hickory Volkswagen, Mulco Trucking, Walt’s and Paradise Inns.

He enjoyed dining out with family and friends, vacationing at Disney World, visiting good friends, Tom and Jo Hanahan, in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, The Beatles, playing Euchre, Buhl Park, attending local athletic and school functions, his three golden retrievers and cats but mostly family gatherings.

He attended First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville enjoying the warmth and love of its membership.

Surviving are his loving wife, Jeanne, at home, whom he married September 12, 1987; his sons, Brett (Melissa) of Zelienople and David (Lori) of Sharpsville; a sister, Margaret Timmerman of Hermitage; a brother, Joseph (Amy) of South Korea; six grandchildren, Evan, Cailin, Jon, Michael, David and Braeden; two great-grandchildren, Haddi and Aidan and two nieces.

He was a caregiver to his sister for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612 or the charity of choice.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

