Rev. Gordon L. Thomas, Copley, Ohio

COPLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Gordon L. Thomas, 71, passed away at 4:25 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Copley, Ohio.



He was born May 16, 1948, in Sharon, to the late Lewis and Alice (Wasilko) Thomas.



Gordon was a 1966 graduate of Hickory High School, earned his BA in 1972 from Youngstown State University and earned his master of divinity from Northern Baptist Theological Seminary in Lombard, Ill. He was ordained at First Baptist Church in June of 1976 in Sharpsville.



Other churches Pastor Gordon Thomas served at were: First Baptist Church, Sharpsville, as an interim pastor from 1971-1972; Geneva Road Baptist Church, Wheaton, Ill., from 1973-1976; Waynesfield Baptist Church, Waynesfield, Ohio, from 1977-1980; Trinity Baptist Church, North Canton, Ohio, from 1980-1993; and First Baptist Church, Alliance, Ohio, from 1993-2010.



He was a member of the Lions Club and involved with Goodwill Industries in Canton from 1984 to 1990; volunteered with Quest Recovery Service in Canton; organized North Canton Singles Club and Big Brother/Big Sister Programs in Lombard, Ill., and North Canton; American Baptist Churches of Ohio Adjunct Staff Christian Education; moderator at Akron Baptist Association; treasurer of North Canton Ministerial Association; moderator at Trumbull Baptist Association; and board of trustee at Judson Hill Camp in Camp Koinonia; board of trustee for Neighborhood Ministries in Youngstown; and 12 years as director of junior camp at Judson Hills Camp.



Survivors include his brother, Jerry (Linda) Thomas; sister, Patti (Dennis) Irvine; nephews, John McIntyre IV, Scott McIntyre, Tyler Irvine, and Greg Thomas; niece, Sonya (Jason) Hauck; and special friends, Dennis Paonessa and Dennis Lee.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Camp Scholarship Fund, 1659 W. State St., Alliance, Ohio, 44601, or to Trinity Baptist Church Camp Scholarship Fund, 1211 E. Maple St., North Canton, Ohio, 44720.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at CASSADAY-TURKLE-CHRISTIAN FUNERAL HOME, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio, 44601 and one hour prior to service Friday, November 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Alliance, Ohio and again 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the JOHN FLYNN FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 2630 E. State St., Hermitage, 16148.



Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the church, with Rev. Luke Oskin and Rev. Katie Oskin co-officiating.

