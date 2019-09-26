Rev. Adam Richard Bish, Transfer, PA – Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Adam Richard “Dick” Bish, 89, of Transfer, passed away at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in his residence after an extended illness.



On December 29, 1929, he was born in Branchton, Pennsylvania, a son to Claude D. Bish and Mary (Englehart) Bish.



Dick graduated from Transfer High School and worked at Westinghouse Electric for over 20 years and was the owner of Dick’s Radio Room.



He was a minister for the Evangelical Ministries Alliance.



Dick enjoyed ham radio (his call sign was WB3LCC) and he enjoyed emceeing live country music shows, bowling, hunting and fishing.



He is survived by his companion, Jean W. Pears, of Hermitage; two sons, Richard K. Bish and his wife, Mary Ann, of Arizona and Rodney K. Bish and his wife, Bonnie, of Jackson Center; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ivadean (Weaver) Bish; an infant sister; four brothers, Claude, Delmar, Lynn and Allen Bish and a granddaughter, Michelle Sipe.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 27 in John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.



Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Dan Hockenberry officiating.



Entombment will be in America’s Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.