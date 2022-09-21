JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca A. Williams, 63, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 in UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.



Rebecca was born January 21, 1959 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to Ethel (Bullis) and John Slozat.

She was a nurse’s aide.



Rebecca is survived by two sons, Robert Williams and Ryan Williams and his wife, Angela; two brothers, one sister and eight grandchildren.



Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Williams, Jr., who passed away September 7, 2017.



In keeping with her wishes there will be no service.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

