SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Anna Bell Maybee Gill Stinedurf, 97, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Clepper Manor in Sharon, Pennsylvania, where she had been a resident for 10 years.

Although she swore she was going to make it to 100, she just got tired and was ready to go home to rest and once she made up her mind there was no changing it.