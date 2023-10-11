NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Dana Womer was born June 3, 1952 to Leo Womer and Madeline Womer Cazatt in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He departed this life on Monday, October 2, 2023 at The Grove in New Castle, Pennsylvania after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was a father, grandfather and a friend to many.

He leaves behind in this life, his daughter, Amy Ruth Emam, Meadville, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Troy Demetrius Colbert (Paige Webb); brother, Paul Womer (Carmel); sister, Linda Womer Dent (Michael); ex-wife, Christie L. McMath (Thomas); second ex-wife, Jane A. Mikulski; and many nieces and nephews whom he very much loved. He also leaves behind many friends and co-workers to cherish his memory and loved him above all else.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry Womer and Donald Womer; sisters, Madeline “Sis” Womer-McFarland, Sandra Wolfe and Barbara Evans, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ray enjoyed NASCAR, golf and his passion for motorcycles surpassed all else. Go Bucharoos! He loved doing for others his whole life. Ray will be missed greatly by the many people whose lives he touched.

There will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Raymond’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.